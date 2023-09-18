Watch CBS News
Crime

Driver fatally strikes man on electric skateboard in Gilroy

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now Afternoon Edition 9-18-23
PIX Now Afternoon Edition 9-18-23 08:07

GILROY – A man on an electric skateboard was struck and killed by a driver Saturday night in Gilroy, police said. 

Officers responded around 9 p.m. to First Street between Wren and Kern avenues after receiving several 911 calls about a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle. 

Police found a 34-year-old man at the scene suffering from major injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Investigators believe that the man was in the roadway on an electrically powered skateboard just before he was hit. The driver of the vehicle that struck him remained on the scene and is cooperating with law enforcement. 

Anyone who may have witnessed this collision is encouraged to reach out to Gilroy Police Sgt. Michael McMahon at (408) 846-0350 or michael.mcmahon@cityofgilroy.org.  

First published on September 18, 2023 / 3:32 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.