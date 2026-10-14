Suspect in Gilroy attempted murder case may be in Mexico, police say

Authorities in the South Bay said a man suspected of stabbing an acquaintance earlier this month may have left the country.

According to the Gilroy Police Department, a man was stabbed on the 7300 block of Church Street, between 6th and 7th streets, shortly before 9 p.m. on Oct. 2. Police said the victim, a 45-year-old man, was found with what was described as a "serious" stab wound to his abdomen.

The victim was taken to a local trauma center with life-threatening injuries and underwent emergency surgery.

In a statement, police said 35-year-old Jose Antonio Mateo Ruiz was identified as the suspect following witness interviews, collection of physical evidence and additional follow-up. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Mateo Ruiz for attempted murder.

Jose Antonio Mateo Ruiz, who is accused of stabbing an acquaintance on Church Street in Gilroy on Oct. 2, 2026. Gilroy Police Department

Investigators determined that Mateo Ruiz and the victim were acquaintances who spent time earlier in the day. The stabbing took place after an argument broke out between the two in the evening.

Mateo Ruiz left the area before police arrived. With the help of license plate readers, investigators were able to locate Mateo Ruiz's vehicle in Santa Cruz County, but he has not been found.

Investigators said they received information suggesting Mateo Ruiz may have left the country for Mexico after the stabbing.

Police described Mateo Ruiz as standing about 5' tall, weighing about 155 pounds, with short dark hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Mateo Ruiz's whereabouts or the case is asked to contact Detective Cat Fraide of the Gilroy Police Department by calling 408-846-0335 or emailing Cat.Fraide@CityofGilroy.org.