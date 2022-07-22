Caltrans to repair Gilman Street / I-80 overpass in Berkeley after big-rig collision

BERKELEY – Three lanes of Interstate 80 at Gilman Street in Berkeley will be closed overnight Thursday and Saturday to accommodate repairs to the overcrossing after an oversized truck struck and damaged it earlier this week.

A Caltrans spokesperson said the three right lanes of the Gilman Street interchange will close at 9 p.m. Thursday and Saturday so crews can put in place concrete barriers to block the far right lane and shoulder. Keeping traffic off the shoulder and far right lane will take weight off the bridge and accommodate repairs, according to Caltrans.

An oversized truck traveling west on Gilman Street on Wednesday morning struck and damaged the overcrossing. Crews inspected the freeway structure after the crash, Caltrans officials said. Gilman Street was closed after the crash and reopened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Gilman Street overpass collision repairs. CBS

The closures Thursday and Saturday will be in effect until 5 a.m. the following day. Caltrans will also restripe the freeway in the area of the lane closure so that motorists will have five lanes to travel on.

The far right lane and shoulder will be closed until 5 a.m. Monday.

A major project by Caltrans and the Alameda County Transportation Commission at the Gilman Street interchange was undamaged by the crash Wednesday, according to Caltrans. The project involves building a roundabout to reduce congestion and remove turning and merging conflicts.

Also under construction at the interchange is a pedestrian/bicycle overcrossing.