Big rig collides with Gilman overpass, causing concrete to fall on Berkeley road

BERKELEY (CBS SF) – A big rig carrying an excavator near the Gilman overpass on I-80 hit the bridge, causing concrete to fall on the roadway and create surface traffic issues.

The incident was reported around 10:48 a.m. California Highway Patrol said I-80 remained open but Gilman was closed in both directions.

It was unclear when the roadway would reopen.

First published on July 20, 2022 / 12:09 PM

