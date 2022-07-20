Big rig collides with Gilman overpass, causing concrete to fall on Berkeley road
BERKELEY (CBS SF) – A big rig carrying an excavator near the Gilman overpass on I-80 hit the bridge, causing concrete to fall on the roadway and create surface traffic issues.
The incident was reported around 10:48 a.m. California Highway Patrol said I-80 remained open but Gilman was closed in both directions.
It was unclear when the roadway would reopen.
Follow this story for updates.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.