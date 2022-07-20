Big rig collides with Gilman overpass, causing concrete to fall on Berkeley road

BERKELEY (CBS SF) – A big rig carrying an excavator near the Gilman overpass on I-80 hit the bridge, causing concrete to fall on the roadway and create surface traffic issues.

The incident was reported around 10:48 a.m. California Highway Patrol said I-80 remained open but Gilman was closed in both directions.

It was unclear when the roadway would reopen.

Follow this story for updates.