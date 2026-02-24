Giants prospect Bo Davidson draws comparisons to Barry Bonds

On a backfield at Scottsdale Stadium, the San Francisco Giants front office staff has convened to watch batting practice during the first full squad workout of the Spring.

Rafael Devers, Willy Adames, Bryce Eldridge, and the rest of San Francisco's major league sluggers aren't present. The Giants brass is focused on watching Bo Davidson.

The undrafted signee who spent just a few seasons in junior college is putting on a show with his bat. It's not the first time he's done so.

Davidson was signed by the Giants after drawing comparisons to Barry Bonds.

"It's a blessing to be compared to one of the greats," Davidson told CBS News Bay Area at the clubhouse in Scottsdale. "I'd rather just be Bo. If it's Bonds, I'll take it."

Bo Davidson, a prospect with the San Francisco Giants, during 2026 spring training in Scottsdale, Arizona. CBS

Scouts aren't the only ones who have noticed this about Davidson. Eldridge, who has crossed paths with him in the minors, sees the same thing.

"This is crazy but he reminds me of a Barry Bonds, Ken Griffey mix," Eldridge said. "I see those guys in his swing."

Davidson has torn through the minors in his first two full seasons in the Giants system.

In 2025, he hit 10 home runs in 72 games in Single-A. He was promoted to Double-A where he hit another eight in 42 games.

The outfielder is entering 2026 as the Giants No. 3 prospect and has already cracked Baseball America's Top 100 at No. 87.

"It feels like JV and Varsity to me, I'm on the varsity squad," Davidson said.

"It would be a blessing," Davidson said when I asked what it'd mean to make the Bigs this season.

He grew up in North Carolina and says he came from poverty. Davidson described his family as "low-income" and explained that kids like him don't make it too often.

Eldridge already made his MLB debut last season but hopes that Davidson isn't far behind him.

"We kept talking, 'we're going to be in Oracle [Park] one day and we're going to be living the life,'" he said. "We've kind of manifested."

Davidson will likely begin this season with the Double-A Richmond Flying Squirrels, where he ended the 2025 season. Spring Training will be a key for the 23-year-old to impress. Luckily for him, he's already drawing plenty of interest on those backfields.