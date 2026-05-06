Logan Webb allows 6 runs after struggling in 4th, Giants lose to Padres
Jackson Merrill had three hits and drove in two runs, Xander Bogaerts homered and the San Diego Padres tied their season highs for hits with 14 and runs in a 10-5 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night.
Sung-Mun Song had a two-run double — his first MLB hit — with two outs in the fourth, advanced to third on a throwing error and scored on Merrill's single to cap San Diego's five-run inning and make it 6-4. Song, a 29-year-old South Korean infielder who signed with the Padres in December, was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs.
Miguel Andujar singled, doubled and tripled and had an RBI, and Bogaerts and Nick Castellanos each drove in two runs.
Walker Buehler (2-2) gave up four runs and had five strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings for the Padres, who snapped a six-game skid on Monday night with a 3-2 win on Monday night. San Diego is 40-23 against San Francisco, dating to the 2022 season.
Logan Webb (2-4) allowed six runs and seven hits in four innings for the Giants.
Jesús Rodriguez homered and drove in two runs for San Francisco. The 24-year-old catcher, who went 0 for 4 in his MLB debut Monday, got his first hit in the second inning with an RBI single and hit a solo shot in the seventh. Casey Schmitt hit a two-run homer in the first.
Up next:
Padres RHP Matt Waldron (0-1, 9.88 ERA) starts Wednesday opposite Adrian Houser (0-3, 7.12) in the finale of a three-game series.