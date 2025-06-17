Giants lose 3-2 to Guardians in Rafael Devers' debut game

Gabriel Arias hit a go-ahead homer in the sixth inning and doubled in the ninth on a night when San Francisco celebrated new slugger Rafael Devers at every chance, and the Cleveland Guardians spoiled the fun by beating the Giants 3-2 on Tuesday.

Jung Hoo Lee singled to start the bottom of the ninth against Emmanuel Clase, and Devers singled one out later before Heliot Ramos walked to load the bases for Dominic Smith. He flied out and Casey Schmitt struck out to end it as Clase earned his 15th save.

Devers went 2 for 5 with two strikeouts in his Giants debut after being acquired in a trade from the Boston Red Sox on Sunday. He hit a go-ahead double in the third inning only for the Guardians to answer on Carlos Santana's RBI single in the fourth. Devers struck out in the first and fifth.

Schmitt and Mike Yastrzemski hit consecutive singles to start the eighth against Hunter Gaddis, then Wilmer Flores entered as a pinch hitter. Flores lined out to left fielder Steven Kwan, who fired to second to get Schmitt for the double play.

Arias connected for his fifth homer off lefty Robbie Ray (8-2), who struck out five and walked two, allowing three runs on five hits over six innings. Austin Hedges had a sacrifice fly in the third for Cleveland.

Slade Cecconi (2-3) struck out six over five innings for the Guardians, who were coming off a sweep by the Mariners in Seattle and had lost five of six overall.

Aside from Ramos' rocket throw home from left field to save a run with a double play to end the top of the ninth, for the Giants the best part of the day began long before first pitch when many of Devers' new teammates took time ahead of their pregame routines to attend his introductory news conference.

The Giants came in with a .667 winning percentage (16-8) all-time vs. Cleveland, their best against any opponent.

Cleveland LHP Logan Allen (4-4, 4.28 ERA) faces Giants RHP Justin Verlander (0-3, 4.33), who returns from the injured list to make his 11th start this season.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb