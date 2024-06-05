Wilmer Flores' grand slam leads Giants past Diamondbacks; 6-game skid snapped

Wilmer Flores' grand slam highlighted a six-run outburst in the third inning and the San Francisco Giants snapped a six-game losing streak with a 9-3 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

Heliot Ramos added a two-run homer in the third off Jordan Montgomery (3-4), whose ERA rose to 6.80 in his ninth start since signing with the Diamondbacks late in spring training.

Ramos reached base six times with two hits and four walks. Flores, who had one home run in 50 games entering Wednesday, added a sacrifice fly in the ninth for his fifth RBI, and Jorge Soler homered in the eighth off Brandon Hughes as the Giants moved into third place in the NL West, a half-game ahead of the Diamondbacks.

Montgomery threw 61 pitches, 33 strikes, in two-plus innings. The 31-year-old left-hander faced seven batters in the third inning and didn't record an out, allowing six earned runs and seven hits. He walked three and struck out one. Montgomery and reliever Logan Allen combined to throw 53 pitches in the third.

Wilmer Flores #41 of the San Francisco Giants tosses his bat after hitting a grand slam home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning at Chase Field on June 05, 2024 in Phoenix. Norm Hall/Getty Images

Giants starter Jordan Hicks also struggled, lasting only into the fourth despite the big lead. The 27-year-old righty was pulled with two outs after walking Joc Pederson and forcing in a run. Sean Hjelle relieved and retired Lourdes Gurriel Jr. on a ground ball to end the inning.

Hicks threw 92 pitches in 3 2/3 innings, allowing six hits and two runs with four walks and seven strikeouts.

Hjelle (3-1) worked 1 1/3 innings and was credited with the victory.

Pavin Smith, starting at first base for Christian Walker, homered off Hjelle in the fifth for Arizona, which had its four-game winning streak halted.

The Giants had lost seven straight games at Chase Field, including the first two of the series.

San Francisco's Austin Slater returned to the lineup after being on the concussion list for seven days. He went 1 for 4 with a run scored. To make room on the roster, San Francisco optioned OF Luis Matos to Triple-A Sacramento.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: Manager Bob Melvin said before the game that LHP Blake Snell (left groin strain) may be back when his stint on the 15-day injured list ends June 18. "It seems to be really mild. Hopefully he doesn't have to go through an extended period of rehab," Melvin said. The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner, who signed with the Giants late in spring training, is 0-3 with a 9.51 ERA in six starts this season.

Diamondbacks: SS Geraldo Perdomo (right knee) is headed to Triple-A Reno for a rehab assignment. Manager Torey Lovullo said he may see his first MLB action of the season next week.

NEXT

Giants: RHP Logan Webb (4-5, 2.95) gets the start in the series opener on Friday at Texas. The Rangers have not announced a starter.

Diamondbacks: Begin a four-game series in San Diego on Thursday. RHP Slade Cecconi (1-4, 5.59) starts for Arizona.