Arenado hits grand slam, Giants lose to Diamondbacks in 12-2 rout

Nolan Arenado hit his seventh career grand slam, Gabriel Moreno added a two-run homer, and the Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the San Francisco Giants 12-2 on Monday night.

Arizona matched season highs with 12 runs and 16 hits. Every Diamondbacks player had at least one hit. Ryan Waldschmidt led the way with two doubles and a single. Corbin Carroll hit his fifth triple of the season.

Zac Gallen (2-4) had his second quality start and the ninth overall for the Diamondbacks May 5. He threw six innings and struck out five while allowing four hits and two runs.

The first four batters reached for Arizona, capped off by Arenado's 403-foot grand slam to left field. They added two more runs in the second, one in the third, and five in the fifth.

Arizona Diamondbacks is congratulated by Corbin Carroll #7 and Geraldo Perdomo #2 after hitting a grand slam during the first inning of the MLB game against the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field on May 18, 2026 in Phoenix. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Moreno hit a 398-foot homer as the second batter of the inning, and Waldschmidt and Ketel Marte each drove in another run. Marte scored on an error, ending the scoring for the inning.

Robbie Ray (3-6) took the loss for the Giants, allowing 11 hits and 10 runs, nine earned, in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out one and walked two.

Willy Adames had a 388-foot solo homer in the second inning, and Luiz Arraez hit a sacrifice fly in the third.

Up next:

Giants RHP Landen Roupp (5-4, 3.49 ERA) faces Diamondbacks RHP Ryne Nelson (1-3, 5.40) in the second game of the series.