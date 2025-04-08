Giants reveal new City Connect uniforms honoring San Francisco music scene

Paying homage to the musical heritage of San Francisco, the Giants revealed their latest new City Connect uniforms.

The uniforms, produced by Nike, will make their on-field debut Tuesday night as the Giants face the Cincinnati Reds at Oracle Park, and will be worn during Tuesday home games this season. Nike has produced City Connect uniforms for nearly all MLB teams, which are often are a major departure from their team's typical gear.

"With our new City Connect uniform, we're pushing creative boundaries and remixing how the Giants reflect the spirit of our city," said Rachel Heit, the team's chief marketing officer.

City Connect 2025: The Remix - A uniform layered with movement, rhythm, and reinvention pic.twitter.com/ZkvLGou7ht — SFGiants (@SFGiants) April 8, 2025

While the new uniform features the team's trademark orange and black, shades of purple also make an appearance.

In the long history of the Giants, the team had worn violet between 1913 and 1917 during its days in New York, as a tribute to New York University. The team said purple was also meant to honor the stage lights at The Fillmore and posters in the Haight-Ashbury, which was made famous in the Summer of Love.

The jersey, which is black and features gray lines meant to evoke the grooves on a record, also features a distinct Giants script, which were inspired by psychedelic posters, the team said. A glove patch on the shoulder features a font also reminiscent of the 1960s.

Meanwhile, the cap also features purple accents along with a new "SF" logo.

To create the jerseys, the team had collaborated with multiple Bay Area artists, including producer Ghazi Shami, CEO of local record label Empire Distribution.

The new uniforms replace a City Connect design the team debuted in 2021, which featured an orange and white design and paid homage to the Golden Gate Bridge and the city's fog. While controversial with fans, the team went 30-16 while wearing the original City Connect jerseys.

Entering play on Tuesday, the Giants are 8-2, second place in the National League West.