Smith's 3-run single, Gilbert and Fitzgerald HRs help the Giants beat the Rays 7-1

Dominic Smith hit a three-run single and Drew Gilbert and Tyler Fitzgerald added solo homers as the San Francisco Giants beat the Tampa Bay Rays 7-1 on Sunday.

Smith's bases-clearing double scored Rafael Devers, Heliot Ramos and Willy Adames in the sixth inning and put the Giants ahead to stay. Gilbert hit his first MLB homer in his eighth game and added an RBI single. Fitzgerald followed Gilbert's long ball in the seventh with his fourth homer of the season.

San Francisco's Logan Webb (11-9) pitched seven innings of shutout ball, allowing three hits with seven strikeouts and no walks.

Tampa Bay starter Ryan Pepiot (8-10) allowed six hits and four earned runs in 5 2/3 innings, with eight strikeouts.

The Rays' only run came on an infield single by Yandy Diaz that scored catcher Hunter Feduccia in the eighth innng.

Key moment

Giants center fielder Jung Hoo Lee slid for a catch in the fourth inning. The ball slipped out of his glove and onto his leg. He squeezed his legs together to make the catch between his knees.

Key stat

Webb has the highest first pitch strike percentage in the league this season at 70%.

Up next

Rays RHP Shane Baz (8-9, 4.93 ERA) will face New York Yankees LHP Carlos Rodon (12-7, 3.25) on Tuesday.

Giants LHP Robby Ray (9-6, 2.98) is scheduled to face San Diego Padres LHP Nestor Cortes (1-1, 5.71) in a series opener on Monday.