Watch CBS News
Sports

Giants 3B Matt Chapman goes on 10-day injured list after hurting hand vs. Braves

/ AP

Matt Chapman emerges as a leader for new era of Giants baseball
Matt Chapman emerges as a leader for new era of Giants baseball 02:13

San Francisco Giants third baseman Matt Chapman was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with inflammation in his right hand after a weekend injury against Atlanta.

The move is retroactive to Monday.

Chapman hurt his hand in the eighth inning Sunday when he slid back into first base on a pickoff attempt.

The 32-year-old Chapman is batting .243 with 12 home runs and 30 RBIs in 65 games during his second season with the Giants, who last September received a $151 million, six-year contract through 2030.

He hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning of a 3-2 win over the Braves on Saturday.

San Francisco recalled infielder Christian Koss from Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday ahead of the series opener at Colorado.

The Giants were riding a five-game winning streak — each of those victories by one run, and they have played seven consecutive one-run games overall.

© 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.