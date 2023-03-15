Watch CBS News
East Bay News

Giant pothole shuts down lanes on 880 in Oakland

/ CBS San Francisco

Giant pothole forces closure of southbound 880 lanes
Giant pothole forces closure of southbound 880 lanes 00:42

OAKLAND -- The latest relentless round of rain opened up a large pothole in I-880 in Oakland as the freeway crosses over Fruitvale, forcing the shut down of two lanes.

The lane closure on the busy freeway has backed up traffic for miles all morning long. The pothole was in the southbound lanes between Fruitvale Avenue and High Street.

"We got a call around midnight, it was on 880 over Fruitvale," CHP spokesperson Adib Zeid said.

Caltrans crews were on the scene and expected to reopen the lanes by 1 p.m.

The CHP was recommending drivers use southbound 580 as a replacement route.

First published on March 15, 2023 / 11:11 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.