Giant pothole shuts down lanes on 880 in Oakland

OAKLAND -- The latest relentless round of rain opened up a large pothole in I-880 in Oakland as the freeway crosses over Fruitvale, forcing the shut down of two lanes.

The lane closure on the busy freeway has backed up traffic for miles all morning long. The pothole was in the southbound lanes between Fruitvale Avenue and High Street.

"We got a call around midnight, it was on 880 over Fruitvale," CHP spokesperson Adib Zeid said.

Caltrans crews were on the scene and expected to reopen the lanes by 1 p.m.

The CHP was recommending drivers use southbound 580 as a replacement route.