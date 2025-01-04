Watch CBS News
San Francisco & Peninsula News

Gas leak prompts temporary evacuations in San Francisco's Outer Richmond neighborhood

By Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now morning edition 1-4-24
PIX Now morning edition 1-4-25 11:00

A gas leak in the Outer Richmond neighborhood prompted a temporary evacuation late Saturday morning, the San Francisco Fire Department said. 

The gas leak was first reported at the intersection of 47th Avenue and Balboa Street at around 11:24 a.m. 

Fire crews evacuated residents on 47th and 48th avenues from Balboa Cabrillo streets. San Francisco Fire said there were 15 people temporarily evacuated. 

A San Francisco Muni bus, at 48th and Balboa, was being used as a temporary shelter.

According to SF Fire, the gas leak was caused by an accidental strike. No injuries have been reported. 

Jose Fabian

Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.