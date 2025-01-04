Gas leak prompts temporary evacuations in San Francisco's Outer Richmond neighborhood
A gas leak in the Outer Richmond neighborhood prompted a temporary evacuation late Saturday morning, the San Francisco Fire Department said.
The gas leak was first reported at the intersection of 47th Avenue and Balboa Street at around 11:24 a.m.
Fire crews evacuated residents on 47th and 48th avenues from Balboa Cabrillo streets. San Francisco Fire said there were 15 people temporarily evacuated.
A San Francisco Muni bus, at 48th and Balboa, was being used as a temporary shelter.
According to SF Fire, the gas leak was caused by an accidental strike. No injuries have been reported.