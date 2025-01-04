Gas leak prompts temporary evacuations in San Francisco's Outer Richmond neighborhood

A gas leak in the Outer Richmond neighborhood prompted a temporary evacuation late Saturday morning, the San Francisco Fire Department said.

The gas leak was first reported at the intersection of 47th Avenue and Balboa Street at around 11:24 a.m.

Fire crews evacuated residents on 47th and 48th avenues from Balboa Cabrillo streets. San Francisco Fire said there were 15 people temporarily evacuated.

UPDATE



This is an active gas leak accidentally breached in the street at the intersection of 47th and Balboa



We currently have 47th Ave. and 48th Ave. from Balboa to Cabrillo Street evacuated. We have an estimated 15 subjects temporarily evacuated.



@SFMTA_Muni BUS is acting… https://t.co/FkhDiOyHOH pic.twitter.com/IIezSEBWEH — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) January 4, 2025

A San Francisco Muni bus, at 48th and Balboa, was being used as a temporary shelter.

According to SF Fire, the gas leak was caused by an accidental strike. No injuries have been reported.