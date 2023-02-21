Watch CBS News
Local News

Gas leak in Antioch leads to some home evacuations

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now -- Tuesday afternoon headlines from KPIX newsroom
PIX Now -- Tuesday afternoon headlines from KPIX newsroom 07:28

ANTIOCH -- A gas leak in Antioch led police to evacuate some houses as PG&E crews work on a gas main leak, according to authorities.

Police are asking area residents to avoid the area of Goldcrest Drive between Knollcrest Drive and Green Hills Way until 2:15 p.m. due to the leak. Police tweeted about the leak at around 12:15 p.m. 

Homes impacted by the leak have already been evacuated, police said.

First published on February 21, 2023 / 1:14 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.