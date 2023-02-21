Gas leak in Antioch leads to some home evacuations

ANTIOCH -- A gas leak in Antioch led police to evacuate some houses as PG&E crews work on a gas main leak, according to authorities.

Police are asking area residents to avoid the area of Goldcrest Drive between Knollcrest Drive and Green Hills Way until 2:15 p.m. due to the leak. Police tweeted about the leak at around 12:15 p.m.

Homes impacted by the leak have already been evacuated, police said.