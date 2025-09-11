FTC launches inquiry into AI chatbot companions and their effects on children

The Federal Trade Commission has started an inquiry into several social media and artificial intelligence companies, including OpenAI and Meta, about the potential harms to children and teenagers who use their chatbots as companions.

On Thursday, the FTC said it has sent letters to Google parent Alphabet, Facebook and Instagram parent Meta Platforms, Snap, Character Technologies, ChatGPT maker OpenAI and xAI.

The FTC said it wants to understand what steps, if any, companies have taken to evaluate the safety of their chatbots when acting as companions, to limit the products' use by and potential negative effects on children and teens, and to apprise users and parents of the risks associated with the chatbots.

The inquiry comes after OpenAI said it plans to make changes to ChatGPT safeguards for vulnerable people, including adding extra protections for those under 18 years old, after the parents of a teen boy who died by suicide in April sued, alleging the artificial intelligence chatbot led their teen to take his own life.

More children are now using AI chatbots for everything — from homework help to personal advice, emotional support and everyday decision-making. That's despite research on the harms of chatbots, which have been shown to give kids dangerous advice about topics such as drugs, alcohol and eating disorders.

"As AI technologies evolve, it is important to consider the effects chatbots can have on children, while also ensuring that the United States maintains its role as a global leader in this new and exciting industry," said FTC Chairman Andrew N. Ferguson in a statement.

He added, "The study we're launching today will help us better understand how AI firms are developing their products and the steps they are taking to protect children."

In a statement to CBS News, Character.AI said it is looking forward to "collaborating with the FTC on this inquiry and providing insight on the consumer AI industry and the space's rapidly evolving technology."

Meta declined to comment on the FTC inquiry. The company has been working on making sure its AI chatbots are safe and age appropriate for children, a spokesperson said.

OpenAI said that it's prioritizing "making ChatGPT helpful and safe for everyone, and we know safety matters above all else when young people are involved. We recognize the FTC has open questions and concerns, and we're committed to engaging constructively and responding to them directly."

In an email to CBS News, Snap said, "We share the FTC's focus on ensuring the thoughtful development of generative AI, and look forward to working with the Commission on AI policy that bolsters U.S. innovation while protecting our community."

Alphabet and xAI did not immediately respond to messages for comment.

AI changes

OpenAI and Meta earlier this month announced changes to how their chatbots respond to teenagers asking questions about suicide or showing signs of mental and emotional distress. OpenAI said it is rolling out new controls enabling parents to link their accounts to their teen's account.

Parents can choose which features to disable and "receive notifications when the system detects their teen is in a moment of acute distress," according to a company blog post that says the changes will go into effect this fall.

Regardless of a user's age, the company says its chatbots will attempt to redirect the most distressing conversations to more capable AI models that can provide a better response.

Meta also said it is now blocking its chatbots from talking with teens about self-harm, suicide, disordered eating and inappropriate romantic conversations, and instead directs them to expert resources. Meta already offers parental controls on teen accounts.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. You can also chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline here.

For more information about mental health care resources and support, the National Alliance on Mental Illness HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–10 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.