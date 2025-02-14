San Francisco culinary, cultural event for NBA All-Star Weekend highlights Bay Area's diversity

From the Court to the Kitchen highlights Bay Area's culinary diversity during NBA All-Star Weekend

As NBA All-Star Weekend kicks off in the Bay Area, local and international communities united through food, music, culture and sport.

One such gathering, entitled From the Court to the Kitchen, highlighted the diverse culinary offerings of the region while supporting the nonprofit Vision Cameroon.

Former Golden State Warrior Festus Ezeli hosted the charity event, drawing locals and visitors to experience the flavors that define the Bay Area.

"I'm showcasing some of the top food vendors here in the Bay, to all of the visitors that are coming in," Ezeli said. "They get to experience the flavors that we love all year long."

The event offered more than just food. Guests were treated to musical performances and special African dance showcases, which paid tribute to the nonprofit where Ezeli serves as executive director.

"I feel like I am a bridge between Africa and the United States," Ezeli explained. "I was a young kid that came from Nigeria as a teenager. The United States gave me opportunities that changed my whole life."

As part of his mission to give back, Ezeli shared his cultural heritage through music and the work of Vision Cameroon which empowers Cameroonian youth through basketball to create a brighter future for them.

Co-host Suzanne Zadeh emphasized the importance of intercultural exchange in their work.

"Through our organization, Vision Cameroon, we are bringing kids in Africa together. We are helping them develop their basketball skills, teaching them to be champions not just on the court, but in all areas of life," Zadeh said.

The event showcased iconic San Francisco food vendors, such as Humphry Slocombe ice cream. Ezeli, busy taking photos with fans, expressed his passion for the Golden State.

"I love the Bay Area. There is so much culture. We are not the bad news that people hear all the time," said Ezeli. "There is so much good here. My message to people that are from here: make sure visitors feel our energy. Make sure they understand why we love this place so much."

For Ezeli that love springs from food, community, and of course, basketball.