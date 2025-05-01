Watch CBS News
Fremont Unified School District reaches deal with teachers, averting potential strike

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

Officials with the Fremont Unified School District announced that a tentative labor agreement has been reached with teachers, averting a potential strike.

In a statement posted on the district website on Wednesday, officials said the three-year deal provides salary increases and expanded benefits for teachers, who are represented by the Fremont Unified District Teachers Association (FUDTA).

"It reflects both parties' shared commitment to attracting and retaining high-quality educators and ensuring exceptional learning opportunities for students in Fremont," the district said.

Terms of the deal include a 2% salary increase for the 2024-25 school year along with full district-paid dental coverage. In the 2025-26 school year, teachers will receive a 1% salary increase and an annual $1,000 contribution toward district health premiums.

Teachers will also receive an additional 2% salary increase on Jan. 1, 2026, officials said.

The district said the agreement is based on the recommendations of a neutral fact-finding report from a panel consisting of a Public Employee Relations Board Employee along with representatives from the district and the teachers' union.

"We have always held firm that our educators deserve meaningful compensation and benefits," Superintendent Zack Larsen said. "Thank you to our Trustees, the District negotiations team, and our FUDTA partners for their collaboration throughout this complex process. District leadership understands the costs of living in the Bay Area and remains committed to investing in our teachers."

The previous contract between Fremont Unified and the teachers expired last June.

District officials said the deal is pending ratification from the teachers and final approval from the Fremont Board of Education.

Also on Wednesday, teachers in Oakland announced an agreement was reached with the district to avoid a one-day strike scheduled for Thursday.

