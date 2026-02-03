Fremont police investigating shooting near Central Avenue, Joseph Street

A shooting in Fremont shut down an area of the city for part of Tuesday, police said.

Around 4:19 p.m., multiple people called 911 to report that there was a shooting in the area of Central Avenue and Joseph Street.

Officers responded to the area, and police said residents are asked to stay away as the scene remains active.

According to Hayward police, Fremont police alerted them to a vehicle wanted in connected with an assault with a deadly weapon that may be in their city. Hayward police said officers did spot the vehicle, but before they could attempt a traffic stop, the driver got onto the freeway.

Police have not said if anyone was injured in the shooting.