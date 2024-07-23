Fremont police arrest man for fatally shooting partner

Fremont police arrested a Hayward resident for allegedly fatally shooting his partner, the department announced Tuesday.

Police identified Krishan Sharma, 38, as a suspect after a woman was found dead from a gunshot wound on Saturday night in the area of Lake Arrowhead Avenue and Alvarado Boulevard. Police said that their subsequent investigation revealed that Sharma and the victim were in a relationship at the time of the shooting.

Police located Sharma on Monday while he was driving a vehicle. After a short pursuit, they arrested him. Police said they are holding Sharma on suspicion of murder and for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Sharma is also facing charges of attempted murder and other offenses from a case in May. He was out on bail when Saturday's homicide occurred, police said.

The name of the woman who died in the shooting was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to send tips to the Fremont Police Department Investigations Unit at (510) 790-6900.