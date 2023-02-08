Central Valley man killed in multi-vehicle collision in Fremont

FREMONT – A 53-year-old Central Valley man was killed and a 19-year-old man was injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Fremont Monday night, the city's first fatal collision of the year.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m., police were called to the area of Niles Boulevard and Hillview Drive on reports of a collision involving two vehicles.

According to a preliminary investigation, the 19-year-old was headed southbound on Niles Blvd. Meanwhile, the driver in the other vehicle was making a left turn from Hillview Drive onto Niles Blvd when he was broadsided on the driver's side.

Police said the two vehicles then collided with another parked vehicle. The second vehicle also struck a nearby home, which caused minor damage to the residence.

Following the crash, police said the 19-year-old from Fremont was able to extricate himself from the vehicle. He was transported to a nearby trauma center with non-life threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, the other driver was extracted from his vehicle by firefighters. First responders attempted life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Wednesday that the driver who died was a Modesto resident.

His name was not released.

Following the crash, witnesses were interviewed and officers searched the area for possible video evidence.

Police said Wednesday that alcohol or drugs may have been a factor. The crash remains under investigation pending toxicology reports and search warrants for medical records.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Officer Alex Gregory by emailing agregory@fremont.gov or calling 510-790-6800. Tips can be given anonymously by texting "Tip FremontPD" to 888-777 or on the department's website.