1 dead in Fremont crash between tanker truck and vehicle

FREMONT -- A crash between a tanker truck and a passenger vehicle in Fremont early Monday morning left one person dead, police said.

The crash happened at about 4:15 a.m. at the intersection of Stewart Avenue and Boyce Road, west of Interstate Highway 880 and about 0.7 mile north of Auto Mall Parkway. Fremont police said a passenger vehicle was traveling heading west on Stewart Ave and as it entered Boyce Road, the vehicle collided with the tanker which was heading north on Boyce Road.

Three people were in the passenger vehicle, and one of them died in the crash, police said. The coroner's office withheld the victim's identity until family members were notified.

No other injuries were reported. Police said the tanker truck driver remained at the crash scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Police did not say whether excess speed, alcohol or drugs were factors in the collision. Witnesses or persons with informaiton on the crash were asked to contact Officer Vincent Montojo at vmontojo@fremont.gov or Officer LanTran at ltran@fremont.gov, or by calling Fremont Police Department at (510) 790-6800. Anonymous tips can be sent by text to "Tip FremontPD" followed by short message to 888-777, and at fremontpolice.gov/i-want-to/submit-a-non-urgent-tip.