Suspected DUI driver hits, kills pedestrian in Fremont

FREMONT – A suspected drunk driver struck and killed a pedestrian in Fremont on Friday night.

Fremont police said Tuesday at approximately 11:30 p.m. they received a 911 call regarding a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on the 45000 block of Fremont Boulevard.

Officers found a pedestrian suffering from major injuries and immediately began providing medical aid to the victim, including providing CPR and the use of an AED (automated external defibrillator).

Fremont Fire Department and medical personnel soon arrived and took over medical care, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers contacted the driver of the involved vehicle, which collided with a traffic signal pole a quarter of a mile away. The driver, 58-year-old Hung Vuu of Sunnyvale, was transported to an area hospital for minor injuries sustained during the collision.

Police believe alcohol impairment was a factor in this collision. This incident remains an active and ongoing investigation. The Alameda County Coroner's Office will determine the cause of death.

Vuu was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage causing injury.

The death was Fremont's first traffic fatality in 2024.

Anyone witnessing the collision or with information regarding this collision can contact Fremont police's traffic unit at (510) 790-6760. Anonymous tips can be texted to "Tip FremontPD" followed by a short message to 888-777 or via the web at https://www.fremontpolice.gov/Tip.