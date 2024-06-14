Fremont CVS store security guard shot dead during violent confrontation

A security guard at a CVS store in Fremont was shot and killed during a violent confrontation, police said Friday.

Fremont police said the shooting happened Thursday at about 11 p.m. at a drug store located within the Fremont Hub. A CVS drug store is located there near the corner of Fremont Boulevard and Mowry Avenue.

Witnesses told officers that a security guard and another person were involved in a verbal altercation that turned violent, police said. Officers arrived to find the security guard had been shot and the other person had been stabbed several times.

Officers began life-saving measures but the security guard was pronounced dead at the scene, The other person was taken to a local hospital, police said.

Additional information about the circumstances of the confrontation was not available.

Police urged anyone else who witnessed the incident or has information to contact Fremont Police Department's Investigations Unit at (510) 790-6900. Anonymous tips can be sent by text to 888-777 starting with 'Tip FremontPD' followed by a short message or on the Fremont Police Department website.