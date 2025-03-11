Homeless advocates sue Fremont over strict anti-camping ordinance

A coalition of homeless activists is suing the city of Fremont over its recently enacted anti-camping ordinance, which critics say criminalizes homelessness and charitable outreach to the unhoused.

The ordinance was approved by a 6-1 vote of the Fremont City Council in February and aims to give the city broad powers to deal with homeless encampments on public and private property.

The new rules specify a jail term of no more than six months and a fine of up to $1,000 for people convicted of camping on sidewalks, streets and parks in Fremont or of aiding, abetting or concealing such behavior.

It also prohibits camping on most private property for longer than 72 hours and the storing of personal belongings on public property.

And while the council seems poised to remove the "aiding and abetting" language from the ordinance at its March 18 meeting—following widespread concerns that it criminalizes helping homeless people—advocates claim such a move would be ineffective because similar language appears in a different section of Fremont's municipal code.

"If the city makes anything unlawful, it also makes aiding and abetting that behavior unlawful," said Anthony Prince, a lawyer for one of the plaintiffs, the California Homeless Union.

"They're trying to minimize its significance and it's illusory at best and fraudulent at worst for the city to be falsely misleading the charitable community and supporters of the unhoused into thinking they're okay."

The suit was filed last Wednesday in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

It alleges the ordinance violates the First, Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments of the U.S. Constitution, the Religious Land Use and the Institutionalized Persons Act, the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, the California Constitution and the Americans with Disabilities Act.

It also likens the way the ordinance treats homeless people to the way runaway slaves were pursued and persecuted in the United States.

"Two hundred years ago, by fleeing bondage, the runaway slaves "stole" themselves from their owners, and became, by definition, criminals," the suit claims. "Today, it is the homeless resident of Fremont who has become the criminal, 'fleeing' from the cold of winter and extreme heat of summer that takes the lives of thousands of the unsheltered every year; 'fleeing' the dangers of the unprotected streets and seeking refuge in a tent, car or under a freeway overpass; fleeing hunger and want by taking the outstretched helping hands of the concerned and the compassionate who, under this unconscionable enactment, have also been pushed into the ranks of the hunted and the criminal."

Fremont Mayor Raj Salwan said Monday the city can't comment on pending litigation but noted it "has agreed to stay enforcement of the Camping Ordinance until the City Council considers an amendment on March 18th."

In addition to pursuing the lawsuit, Prince said his organization and local allies plan to present city officials with a letter demanding they suspend enforcement of the ordinance and meet with advocates and people from the homeless community to talk about the main issues involved, including health and safety goals.