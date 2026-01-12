5 dogs in "unkempt" condition found across Fremont, owner sought

Authorities in Fremont are searching for the owner of several dogs who were recently found abandoned across the city.

The police department's Tri City Animal shelter announced Saturday that five dogs were taken from multiple locations in the East Bay community over a 72-hour span. Two of the dogs were found near Quarry Lakes, while a third dog was found under a vehicle on North Grimmer Boulevard and the two remaining dogs were recovered at Irvington Park.

Shelter officials said the dogs were found in "unkempt condition" with no identification. The dogs are estimated to be about four years old.

"Our officers believe they may be coming from the same person as this is a particularly unusual situation," the shelter said in a statement.

The shelter is searching for an additional dog believed to be in the Quarry Lakes area. Officials said Saturday that the remaining dogs are safe, receiving appropriate care and medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked to contact city city's Animal Services by calling 510-790-6635 or emailing animalservices@fremont.gov.