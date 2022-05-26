17-year-old Fremont student accused of threatening gun violence against schools

FREMONT – A 17-year-old Fremont student was arrested Wednesday in connection with threats of violence against schools on social media.

Fremont Police said Wednesday that staff at American High School notified police of a student making online threats around 9:45 a.m. According to an investigation by police and school resource officers, the student threatened gun violence against a school employee and made numerous racial epithets.

Investigators said the suspect also made comments about threatening gun violence at an unnamed secondary school.

Soon after, officers contacted the teen and his parents off campus. Police executed a search warrant on the student's home, but did not locate a firearm.

The teen was arrested and booked into juvenile hall on charges of felony terrorist threats and a hate crime. His identity is being withheld due to his age.

"I am extremely proud of the SRO's and detectives who took immediate action upon receiving this information. I am also thankful for the community members and parents who came forward, as well as the students who notified their parents of the concerning messages," Police Chief Sean Washington said in a statement.

The incident comes a day after the massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas where 19 children and two teachers were killed. According to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, the gunman posted messages about the attack on Facebook, minutes before opening fire.

Following the mass shooting, authorities across the Bay Area announced additional patrols around school campuses, including in Fremont.

"Considering recent events, I want to ensure the public that school safety is our top priority. I have directed additional patrol checks towards all school campuses, including resources from specialized units," Washington said.