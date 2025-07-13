Freddie Freeman's bloop single in 11th starts winning rally as Dodgers beat Giants 5-2

Freddie Freeman blooped a single into shallow right-center with two outs in the 11th inning to score James Outman for the go-ahead run, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants 5-2 on Sunday for a winning series, one day after snapping a season-worst, seven-game losing streak.

Spencer Bivens (2-3) intentionally walked Shohei Ohtani to start the 11th and retired Mookie Betts and Will Smith before Freeman delivered with a ball that dropped between three Giants.

Teoscar Hernández then beat out an infield single for an insurance run and Andy Pages followed with an RBI single.

Ben Casparius (7-3) got Willy Adames to ground out ending the 10th, then pitched a perfect 11th for the win.

Pinch-hitter Luis Matos hit a tying two-run homer in the ninth after Matt Chapman's one-out single started the rally against Tanner Scott, who blew his seventh save in 26 opportunities.

Miguel Rojas homered and Freeman had an early RBI double that had Los Angeles ahead until the ninth.

Dodgers starter and first-time All-Star Yoshinobu Yamamoto struck out seven over seven innings and allowed three hits.

The defending World Series champion Dodgers (58-39) entered the All-Star break atop the NL West after finishing the first half with nine straight games against clubs with winning records.

Manager Dave Roberts and his staff head to manage the NL All-Stars in Atlanta, where he said Sunday he plans to pitch left-hander Clayton Kershaw early in what could be his final Midsummer Classic.

Los Angeles had done just enough against Giants lefty Robbie Ray in a game featuring just 11 total hits.

Key play

Giants left fielder Heliot Ramos made a leaping catch on the wall to rob Ohtani of an extra-base hit to start the game. Ohtani walked in the fourth, singled in the fifth and flied out in the eighth.

Key stat

San Francisco (52-45) reached the break with 52 wins for the fifth time over the last 20 seasons - also doing so when it won the NL West with a franchise-best 107 victories in 2021, 2016, '14 and '11.

Up next

Neither club had set its rotation for after the All-Star break, when the Dodgers host Milwaukee to begin a six-game homestand on Friday and the Giants visit Toronto.