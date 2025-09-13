Frankie "Rey" Navarro's music leads San Francisco's lowrider celebration

As lowriders roll through the streets of San Francisco's Mission District, a new theme song written and produced by a native of the neighborhood sets the tone for this year's King of the Streets Lowrider Parade.

Frankie "Rey" Navarro, a passionate Latino musician born and raised in the Mission, was chosen to create the official theme for the iconic cultural celebration. For Navarro, the moment is both professional and deeply personal.

"As a Mission Street-born person, I'm here and I'm so glad to represent the parade and the lowrider community, for the simple fact that they deserve to be recognized in the Mission, because they've been here a long time," Navarro said.

The annual King of the Streets parade is a vibrant showcase of Chicano heritage, community pride, and automotive artistry, drawing crowds of spectators and participants from across the region. It has become a cornerstone event for San Francisco's Latino community, especially in the historically rich Mission District.

Navarro, who comes from a family of artists, says his love for music started early.

"The salsa came from my parents' side because when I was a little kid, I do recall, at three years old, in my crib, like this, moving to the music," he said, overcome with emotion.

Years of struggle followed, as Navarro worked to establish himself as an artist in a neighborhood known for its cultural vibrancy but also its challenges.

"It's not easy to be a musician in the Mission District. I cry because I have struggled a lot in music," he said.

Still, Navarro remained determined. He credits his early experiences at St. Anthony School and the surrounding Mission community with shaping his creative identity. In addition to music, Navarro later expanded to martial arts and filmmaking.

"I'm not the only musician, OK. There's tons of musicians that could do great arrangements and great writing. They're here, but you got to go find them," he said.

Now, with his music echoing through the streets he grew up on, Navarro sees the parade as both a tribute to his roots and a platform for the broader community's artistic voice.