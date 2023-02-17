Franco Finn doesn't have a jump shot, but he's an NBA All-Star this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO -- While the Golden State Warriors will be getting a much-needed break this All-Star Week, Franco Finn will be busy representing the Bay Area at the game in Utah.

Finn's appearance has nothing to do with a jumpshot or the ability to drive to the basket. It's his booming voice, a familiar feature of the Chase Center game-time experience, that has earned him the cherish role of the in-arena voice of the game.

Finn has been holding the microphone for 20 years, getting fans hyped up and introducing the Warriors before every game.

This year, his vocal skills will be center stage and he's waited a long time for this opportunity.

"It really does mean a lot to me, it's not just the All-Star Game and all the glitz and glamour, to host it on that stage, " Finn said. "I belong, I made it, I represent a lot, not just the Bay Area, Dub Nation, but my Filipino culture."

Finn grew up loving basketball, something he bonded over with his mom. They spent a lot of time together watching games.

His mom, Angeles Finn, is an immigrant from the Philippines and has been a big fan of the Warriors since she moved here in the early 70's.

Franco never thought his voice would get him courtside but he's grateful he made the choice to take on challenge 20 years ago.

"Harlem Globetrotters, I flew to Phoenix, they auditioned me, I was ready to go, but I had the Warriors who said we need a commitment, you can't just be here for one or two games, we need you for the whole season." Finn said. "I went with my gut I knew she (his mom) needed me here, and this is my home."

Covering the Warriors has been a lot of fun and he has done his best to bring the hype and excitement to the arena.

He's also very proud of his heritage and wants to highlight that during the All-Star Game festivities, by paying homage to his Filipino roots with the clothing he'll wear.

finn-aapi-jacket kpix

"This jacket is actually a dedication to the AAPI community, that's huge, they are huge Warriors fans and I thought I have to wear it at All Star," Finn said.

In addition to working with the Warriors, Franco also keeps busy as an emcee and an auctioneer, among other things.

His most important job of course, is taking care of his mom who suffered a stroke, and even survived breast cancer and COVID.