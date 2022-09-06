3 arrested in robbery of Rolex watch from elderly Foster City man

FOSTER CITY – Three people were arrested in Sacramento County after an elderly man was robbed of his Rolex watch outside his Foster City home last week.

According to Foster City police, the victim was confronted by two suspects at Costco, who attempted a fake jewelry rouse on the man. The man refused and walked into the store.

Afterwards, the victim drove home, where he was confronted by the suspects. Police said the suspects restrained the man and ripped the watch from his wrist, before leaving the scene in a white Chevrolet Tahoe SUV.

Surveillance photo of vehicle that police said was connected to a robbery of a Rolex watch in Foster City on August 31, 2022. Foster City Police Department

Cameras at the store and at from a residence captured the SUV, but no plate was available. Police said they were able to identify the vehicle with the use of Flock cameras, a series of automated license plate readers in the community.

Police in Galt, about 20 miles from Sacramento, found the SUV with their plate readers the following day. Officers stopped the vehicle and detained the three people inside.

The suspects admitted to being involved, police said, with the third suspect being the driver. Officers also recovered the Rolex.

"We are elated to be able to bring a resolution to this disgusting crime and to give the victim back his watch," police said in a statement Friday.

The suspects, identified as 18-year-old Alexandra Gheorghe, 22-year-old Cau Miclescu and 30-year-old Robert Miclescu, have been booked on charges of robbery, elder abuse with injury and conspiracy.