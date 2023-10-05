George Tyndall, former USC gynecologist facing sex crime charges, was found dead in his home at 76

Alleged victims react to the death of Ex-USC gynecologist George Tyndall Alleged victims react to the death of Ex-USC gynecologist George Tyndall 04:03

Longtime former USC gynecologist Dr. George Tyndall, whom more than 400 female patients had accused of molestation over a period of several decades, was found dead at his Los Angeles home Wednesday, according to attorney Leonard Levine.

A close friend went to his home after being unable to reach him, and found Tyndall unresponsive.

Tyndall's attorneys said there is no suspicion of foul play or suicide in his death, and they believe he died of natural causes.

"All we know now is that it was natural causes," said Levine. "We don't know the exact cause and won't before the coroner's report comes out."

The medical examiner later said an autopsy would not be conducted, because it was a natural death.

The 76-year-old Tyndall was set to stand trial next year on sex crimes charges related to 16 former patients.

He was charged with 18 counts of sexual penetration of an unconscious person and 11 counts of sexual battery by fraud.

Prosecutors said the charges relate to 16 victims ranging in age from 17 to 29. The alleged assaults occurred between 2009 and 2016 while Tyndall worked at the campus health center.

"I was hoping for justice," said Lucy Chi, one of the victims. "I know the thousand or so victims that have come forward, they were hoping for justice. And I was trying to do my part and my best to represent them."

Levine said Tyndall adamantly denied the allegations and believed he would be totally exonerated.

"It was stressful but he was a fight and he believed in his innocence," said Levine.

At the time of Tydall's arrest in 2019, Los Angeles police Chief Michel Moore said Tyndall was armed with a loaded .38-caliber revolver. Moore said he did not believe Tyndall has a concealed weapon permit, which is highly restricted in California.

Tyndall complained of chest pains when he was arrested and was hospitalized for treatment, according to Moore.

LAPD said it had 12 detectives working full-time on the case, spoke to more than 400 women and traveled across 16 states during the investigation.

George Tyndall, the former USC campus gynecologist charged with sexually assaulting 16 patients over the course of seven years appears in Los Angeles Superior Court with his attorney Andrew Flier for arraignment July 1, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Al Seib / LA Times via Getty Images)

Tyndall served as the only full-time gynecologist at the USC Engemann Student Health Center for nearly 30 years. In 2016, the school began investigating him over allegations of improper pelvic exams and making racist and sexually inappropriate remarks. Former colleagues had questioned his methods of pelvic exams, specifically, his practice of digital insertion before using a speculum.

Numerous women had stated Tyndall watched them undress and proceeded to violate them during pelvic exams.

Tyndall's attorneys said in a statement that their client "remains adamant" that he will be "totally exonerated."

USC didn't terminate Tyndall's employment until June 2017. The LA Times had been looking into Tyndall for months prior to the university's public acknowledgment in May of 2018 that the school had been investigating him.

Since the revelation, hundreds of women with misconduct complaints against Tyndall came forward and filed lawsuits against the school, claiming that USC tried to cover up his sexual abuse.

More than 400 women have accused him of sexual misconduct. During their investigation, LAPD detectives found numerous naked photographs of women in a rental storage unit belonging to Tyndall.

As a result of the scandal, USC President C. L. Max Nikias officially resigned his position in August 2018. Two longtime student health clinic administrators were also fired.

In October 2018, USC announced it had reached a $215 million settlement in principle on a class-action lawsuit brought against Tyndall. As part of the settlement, all class-action members will receive compensation of $2,500, with some potentially receiving more.

One of the women accusing Tyndall of sexual abuse is USC graduate student Daniella Mohazab, a patient of Tyndall's in 2016. She is part of the civil suit against the former gynecologist, but attorneys declined to say if she is one of the alleged victims for which charges were filed against Tyndall.