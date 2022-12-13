Former Stockton police sergeant accused of multiple sexual assaults denied bail

STOCKTON – Bail was denied Monday afternoon for a former Stockton police sergeant accused of 15 felony counts related to sexual assault and bribery.

Nicholas Bloed's bail was previously set at more than $4 million but was changed to no-bail at Monday's hearing.

Judge Ronald Northup said he would not grant Bloed bail because anyone who allegedly uses their authority as a police officer for assault or to make sexual advances is a threat to the public.

The DA asserts that Bloed met his alleged victims while on duty.

Bloed's attorney Allen Sawyer said that his client had met the women during traffic stops and had only asked for their names and cellphone numbers.

The former sergeant was charged in November with assault with intent to commit mayhem, rape, sodomy, oral copulation; five counts of assault by a public officer; two counts of oral copulation by use of force or injury; two counts of unauthorized use of computer services; three counts of asking or receiving bribes, and one count of prostitution-providing compensation and one count of sodomy by use of force.

District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar said at a press conference that Bloed had eight victims, both men and women, who he allegedly sexually assaulted while on duty beginning in 2019.

However, Sawyer alleges that there was mutual consent with all of the victims and claimed that two of them met with Bloed outside of his police duties.

During the hearing Sawyer argued that there were only seven victims, but the prosecution said that there are now a total of nine alleged victims since another person came forward recently.

Sawyer pleaded with the judge to allow his client bail, claiming that Bloed knew of the allegations in May after unredacted documents were given to him, yet he never approached the alleged victims or contacted them in those six months.

According to Sawyer, Bloed was productive during that time and entered a 60-day treatment facility and trained to become an electrician.

It was unclear what kind of treatment Bloed participated in.

Prosecutor Jennifer Crampton countered the defense's version of the case by saying that Bloed was a threat who selected vulnerable victims who might not have much credibility if they were to report him.

Crampton also accused Bloed of using unauthorized computers and training officers to get information on some of the victims in the case.

Bloed is set to reappear in court on Dec 22. For a preliminary hearing at 8:30 a.m.