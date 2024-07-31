Watch CBS News
Former president of Alameda swim team charged with felony embezzlement

By Dave Pehling

/ CBS San Francisco

A former president of an Alameda swim team has been charged with three felonies after allegedly embezzling money from the organization. 

Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price on Wednesday announced 45-year-old Alameda resident Sarah Lynn New is facing three felony counts of embezzlment. She is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the Alameda Gators Swim Team in April.

"Anytime there is a betrayal of trust by an adult and it involves children, that is remarkable," Price said at a news conference announcing the charges. "We want to teach our children to be responsible, civic-minded members of our community. They have a right to expect of those who are in a fiduciary position are going to be held accountable to them" 

New was a coach, president, and oversaw the finances. She became president of the team last September.

New could face up to nine years in prison if she is convicted of all charges.

The Alameda Gators Swim Team sent CBS News Bay Area a statement saying they are moving forward and focusing on the future by strengthening their commitment to their athletes' growth and development. 

