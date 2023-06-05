Former Giants manager Roger Craig dies at 93

SAN FRANCISCO -- Roger Craig, who managed the San Francisco Giants in the 1980s with a flair and enthusiasm exemplified by the catch phrase "Humm baby" died Sunday at the age of 93, according to the team.

Former Giants manager Roger Craig circa 1990. Craig Managed the Giants from 1985-92. Getty Images

Craig managed the Giants from 1985-92, compiling a 586-566 mark, according to the Giants website.

"We have lost a legendary member of our Giants family." Giants president and CEO Larry Baer said in a statement. "Roger was beloved by players, coaches, front office staff and fans. He was a father figure to many and his optimism and wisdom resulted in some of the most memorable seasons in our history.

Craig managed the Padres in 1978-79 but then posted a 586-566 record in his seven-plus seasons at the helm of the Giants. He had a winning record in each of his first five full seasons. He won the division twice, including in 1989 when the Giants won the NL pennant for the second time in San Francisco and the first since 1962.

Craig also pitched in the majors for parts of 12 seasons. He was with the Dodgers, both in Brooklyn and Los Angeles, before the expansion Mets and then closed his career with single-season stints with the Cardinals, Reds and Phillies, respectively.

Craig debuted with the Dodgers in 1955 and took one start in the World Series, which the Dodgers won.

His best year came in 1959, when he pitched to a 2.06 ERA and finished 13th in MVP voting. The Dodgers won the World Series again that season. He made two appearances in the 1964 World Series for the Cardinals, winning his third ring.