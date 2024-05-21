Foresthill man arrested for weekend non-injury freeway shooting on I-680

CHP detectives arrested a man they believe is connected to a non-injury freeway shooting last weekend in San Ramon.

Officers arrested 42-year-old Lee Brandon O'Conner of Foresthill on Sunday.

At 5:33 p.m. Sunday, officers received a report of a shooting on Interstate 680 north of Alcosta Boulevard.

The victims provided the suspect's vehicle description, which was broadcast to surrounding police departments. Moments later, San Ramon police spotted the alleged vehicle and initiated an enforcement stop.

CHP officers responded and arrested O'Conner and allegedly recovered a firearm from the vehicle.

O'Conner was booked into Martinez Detention Facility on suspicion of attempted murder and various weapons violations.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can the Dublin CHP office at (925) 828-0466.