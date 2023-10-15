Watch CBS News
Forecasters warn of sneaker waves from Sonoma to Big Sur

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SAN FRANCISCO -- The National Weather Service on Sunday issued a beach hazards statement, warning residents and beachgoers of an increased risk of sneaker waves.

Forecasters warned risky coastal conditions will last from 5 a.m. Sunday through 5 a.m. Monday. Beaches facing west and northwest along the Sonoma, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, Monterey and Big Sur coasts are especially risky, they added.

Beach Hazard Map Oct. 15, 2023

They advised beachgoers to use caution when visiting beaches as unexpected waves can pull people off of rocks and beaches into the sea.

Conditions are also dangerous for inexperienced swimmers and surfers, forecasters said.

First published on October 15, 2023 / 1:05 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

