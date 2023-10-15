Forecasters warn of sneaker waves from Sonoma to Big Sur

SAN FRANCISCO -- The National Weather Service on Sunday issued a beach hazards statement, warning residents and beachgoers of an increased risk of sneaker waves.

Forecasters warned risky coastal conditions will last from 5 a.m. Sunday through 5 a.m. Monday. Beaches facing west and northwest along the Sonoma, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, Monterey and Big Sur coasts are especially risky, they added.



They advised beachgoers to use caution when visiting beaches as unexpected waves can pull people off of rocks and beaches into the sea.

Conditions are also dangerous for inexperienced swimmers and surfers, forecasters said.