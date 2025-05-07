Watch CBS News
MoneyWatch

Ford hiking prices on 3 vehicle models as auto industry tariffs hit home

By
Megan Cerullo
Reporter, MoneyWatch
Megan Cerullo is a New York-based reporter for CBS MoneyWatch covering small business, workplace, health care, consumer spending and personal finance topics. She regularly appears on CBS News 24/7 to discuss her reporting.
Read Full Bio
Megan Cerullo
Edited By
Alain Sherter
Senior Managing Editor, MoneyWatch
Alain Sherter is a senior managing editor with CBS News. He covers business, economics, money and workplace issues for CBS MoneyWatch.
Read Full Bio
Alain Sherter

/ CBS News

Ford says it expects a $1.5 billion hit from tariffs this year
Ford says it expects a $1.5 billion hit from tariffs this year 00:32

Ford Motor on Wednesday said it is raising prices on three models produced in Mexico, pointing to higher U.S. tariffs on imported vehicles as one reason for the adjustment. 

The vehicles subject to the price increases of up to $2,000 per model include the Maverick, Bronco Sport and Mach-E, Ford said in a statement to CBS News. 

The price hikes apply only to imported vehicles that were built after May 2. Those models are expected to arrive at dealership lots in late June. Ford noted that cars that have already been shipped and that are currently on dealer lots are not subject to the price hikes. 

Ford also said the price increases are a result of "our usual mid-year pricing actions combined with tariffs we are facing."

Reuters was first to report Ford's price changes.  

The Trump administration in March imposed a 25% tariff on vehicles assembled abroad. Ford said it is shouldering some tariff-related costs and has not passed all of the burden onto its customers. The U.S. imports roughly 8 million vehicles annually. 

Hit to earnings

Ford on Monday said it expects to take a $1.5 billion hit to its operating profit from tariffs this year. The Detroit automaker also withdrew its full-year financial guidance because of mounting economic uncertainty created by the Trump administration's trade policies. 

For car buyers, higher U.S. tariffs on foreign-made vehicles, along with retaliatory levies from other countries, could raise the price of cars by $2,000 to $12,000 depending on the model, according to Anderson Economic Group (AEG), a consulting and research firm. 

Ford's Mach-e, an electric version of the company's Mustang that is made in Mexico, faces tariffs of more than $12,000, according to AEG. By contrast, the automaker's Explorer SUV, which is manufactured in Illinois, faces levies of roughly $2,400.

Megan Cerullo

Megan Cerullo is a New York-based reporter for CBS MoneyWatch covering small business, workplace, health care, consumer spending and personal finance topics. She regularly appears on CBS News 24/7 to discuss her reporting.

© 2025 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.