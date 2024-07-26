Flynn Fire burns near Altamont Pass east of Livermore sparked by car fire on Highway 580

A car fire Thursday night along Interstate Highway 580 quickly spread to several hundred acres near the Altamont Pass east of Livermore, fire officials said.

Fire officials said a reported their vehicle was on fire at about 9:45 p.m. on the side of the freeway just east of the Altamont Pass near North Flynn Road.

As of 6 a.m. Friday, officials said the grass fire had spread to 500 aces was 10 percent contained.

"While wind and terrain continue to make conditions difficult, firefighters are making good progress," Cal Fire said on its website. The Alameda County Fire Department was the lead agency on the fire, in unified command with Cal Fire battling the blaze.

There have been no reports of injuries or damage to structures.