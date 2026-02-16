Flooding closes portions of highways near Sonoma

Heavy rain and high tides have led to flooding near Sonoma, prompting Caltrans to close portions of major Wine Country roads.

A portion of state Highway 12 was closed from Watmaugh Road to the intersection with state Highway 121 south of Sonoma. In addition, Highway 121 was closed from Fremont Drive to its intersection with Highway 12.

Caltrans said its estimated the closures would remain in effect until about 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

Forecasters have issued a coastal flood advisory for the San Francisco Bay Area, including the North Bay interior valleys until 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Motorists were advised to check current road conditions at quickmap.dot.ca.gov or by calling 800-427-7623.