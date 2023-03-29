Flooding closes portion of Highway 680 in Fairfield

PIX Now -- Wednesday afternoon headlines from the KPIX newsroom

FAIRFIELD -- Flooding has shut down a section of southbound Interstate Highway 680 in Solano County, Fairfield city officials said Wednesday.



Both southbound lanes of I-680 between Gold Hill Road and Marshview Road were closed due to flooding, the city of Fairfield said at 12:20 p.m.

As of 1:30 p.m., the CHP was reporting one lane had been reopened and repairs to the roadway were expected within the next 24 hours.

Motorists were encouraged to avoid the area and to take westbound Interstate Highway 80 to southbound Interstate Highway 780 through Benicia to reach the Benicia-Martinez Bridge.

