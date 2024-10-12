Fleet Week's Blue Angels air show canceled Saturday due to fog

Fog causes Fleet Week's Blue Angels show to be canceled Saturday

SAN FRANCISCO – The Blue Angels air show over the Bay Area during Feet Week was canceled on Saturday due to unsafe conditions.

Fleet Week officials said the Blue Angeles determined it was not safe to fly on Saturday due to the fog during an observation flight.

They believe the show will be a go on Sunday.

"If you missed the action today, get ready for a great show tomorrow," Fleet Week SF posted on X.

The Blue Angels headline Fleet Week's air show and is the only air show in the country that features a commercial airliner to perform a fully choreographed act, according to officials.