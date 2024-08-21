Watch CBS News
Flaring reported at Valero refinery in Benicia

The Valero refinery in Benicia was flaring intermittently Thursday afternoon, the refinery reported to fire officials.

The Benicia Fire Department said Wednesday afternoon on social media that the Valero refinery informed them that a unit there tripped, necessitating the operation of their flare stacks for a duration exceeding 15 minutes.

The department said flaring will continue intermittently throughout the day.

Fire Department staff will continue to monitor the situation but don't anticipate any off-site health impacts.

The department said it would notify the community if there were any significant changes. 

