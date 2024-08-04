Watch CBS News
Five people shot during Oakland sideshow early Sunday morning

By Dave Pehling

/ CBS San Francisco

Police in Oakland are investigating multiple shootings that injured five victims at a sideshow early Sunday morning, authorities said. 

The Oakland Police Department said the shootings occurred just before 3:45 a.m. Sunday morning in the area of Fruitvale Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard. The OPD Communications Division received reports of five shooting victims arriving at different area hospitals.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victims were at an illegal sideshow when the shootings occurred. The victims were last listed in stable condition. Police did not provide any information on the seriousness of the injurie sustained.

Police said the investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the shootings is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950. Anyone with videos or photos that could help with the investigation, should send them to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.

Dave Pehling

Dave Pehling is website managing editor for CBS Bay Area. He started his journalism career doing freelance writing about music in the late 1990s, eventually working as a web writer, editor and producer for KTVU.com in 2003. He began his role with CBS Bay Area in 2015.

