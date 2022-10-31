Firefighters save dog trapped in burning home in San Jose

SAN JOSE -- Firefighters in San Jose saved a dog that was trapped inside a burning duplex Sunday night, according to the San Jose Fire Department.



All of the occupants of the house at 15th and Mission streets had safely evacuated when firefighters arrived, but a dog was left inside.



Firefighters were able to gain entry to the duplex and rescue the animal.



The fire was knocked down just before midnight, according to the department's Twitter account.



No injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation.