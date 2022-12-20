Firefighters rescue resident from apartment fire in San Francisco Outer Sunset

SAN FRANCISCO -- An apartment resident was hospitalized with serious injuries after being rescued from a fire in San Francisco's Outer Sunset neighborhood Tuesday morning.

The San Francisco Fire Department said units were dispatched just after 9 a.m. to the one-alarm fire at 4308 Judah Street near the N Judah Muni light rail terminus. The fire was isolated to the three-story building and contained by 9:48 a.m.

UPDATE: FIRE IS ISOLATED TO ONE STRUCTURE- ACTIVE 1-ALARM FIRE - 1-ADULT RESCUED AND TAKEN TO ER- AVOID AREA @SFFFLocal798 pic.twitter.com/2whyk0BMFN — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) December 20, 2022

Aside from the resident who was hospitalized, three other residents suffered minor injuries and all four were displaced, the fire department said.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire, which was still under investigation.