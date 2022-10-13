Watch CBS News
Crime

Firefighters find man beaten to death in East Oakland

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now
PIX Now 07:34

OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – Firefighters found a man beaten to death in Oakland on Wednesday, police said. 

Police were told at 7:53 p.m. of the discovery in the 2500 block of 82nd Avenue and are investigating the death as the 104th slaying in the city this year.  

Police sent officers to investigate after Oakland firefighters found the body.  

Officers found evidence of an assault, police said. 

Anyone with information about the killing is asked to call police at (510) 238-3821 or on the tip line at (510) 238-7950.  

First published on October 13, 2022 / 9:42 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.