Firefighters extinguish blaze at lumber store in San Leandro

SAN LEANDRO -- Firefighters battled a blaze at a large family-owned lumber store in San Leandro Saturday morning, extinguishing the fire with no reported injuries, the Alameda County Fire Department said.

Fire burning at Larsen Brothers Lumber in San Leandro. Alameda County Fire Dept

The firefighters responded to the structure fire at Larsen Brothers Lumber at 14200 Washington Ave. at 7:30 a.m., fire officials said on social media. It took over an hour and a half to extinguish the main body of the fire and hot spots, according to fire officials.

Information on the cause of the fire was not available at press time and no damage estimate was available.

Larsen Brothers Lumber has operated in the city since 1882, according to the company's website.