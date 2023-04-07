Underground bunker fire burns near San José Mineta International Airport

SAN JOSE -- A fire was burning Friday morning in an underground bunker near San José Mineta International Airport and Interstate Highway 880, officials said.

The San Jose Fire Department said in a tweet the fire was in the area of I-880 and Coleman Avenue in a bunker/tunnel system presumably used by unhoused people.

Firefighters are on scene in the area of SB 880 and Coleman Ave for a fire in a subterranean bunker, tunnel system that was presumably inhabited by the unhoused. No injuries or damage to property. Firefighters will remain on scene to gain full containment by noon. pic.twitter.com/nTbcl4QnSi — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) April 7, 2023

An airport spokesperson told KPIX the fire and smoke were not affecting any airport operations.

There were no injuries or property damage reported. The cause of the fire was not yet disclosed.

The fire department said firefighters would remain on the scene until noon to gain full containment.

The area south of the SJC runways has been the site of numerous homeless encampments in recent years, along with efforts to move the unhoused population from airport land and the flight path around Columbus Park.