Underground bunker fire burns near San José Mineta International Airport
SAN JOSE -- A fire was burning Friday morning in an underground bunker near San José Mineta International Airport and Interstate Highway 880, officials said.
The San Jose Fire Department said in a tweet the fire was in the area of I-880 and Coleman Avenue in a bunker/tunnel system presumably used by unhoused people.
An airport spokesperson told KPIX the fire and smoke were not affecting any airport operations.
There were no injuries or property damage reported. The cause of the fire was not yet disclosed.
The fire department said firefighters would remain on the scene until noon to gain full containment.
The area south of the SJC runways has been the site of numerous homeless encampments in recent years, along with efforts to move the unhoused population from airport land and the flight path around Columbus Park.
