Homeless kicked out of encampment near San Jose Airport face deadline to move again

SAN JOSE – After being kicked out of an encampment near Mineta San Jose International Airport, hundreds of homeless are now living across the street at Columbus Park. But they might not be able to stay at their new location for long.

"I used to be on the other side over there, but they kicked us all out," said George Villanueva, who lives on Asbury Street at Columbus Park.

Villanueva has been living here with his dog Scratch for the last few months. He told KPIX 5 he was offered housing, but likes his freedom, living outside.

"I haven't seen any trouble except for, I think, somebody got stabbed at the corner over there one time," said Villanueva.

The homeless encampment at Columbus Park has continued to grow, after many homeless were kicked out of their encampment across the street.

They were in the FAA's flight path for Mineta San Jose International Airport. The problem is that they are still in the flight path.

"It's frustrating, but the guy up there has taken care of me pretty good," said Villanueva. "They have a lot of church services out here. I know all the pastors. They stop by and give me food and money. I mean it's been really good for me."

George Villanueva is one of the estimated 300 people living at the Columbus Park homeless encampment near Mineta San Jose International Airport. CBS

Every Wednesday, volunteers with Crystal Springs United Methodist Church from San Mateo are out at Columbus Park, handing out meals. They started back in 2019.

Volunteers have seen the homeless encampment population grow in size from 60 people to more than 300 people now.

"It has been growing so much," said Ivoni Maama, Crystal Springs United Methodist Church Volunteer. "At the same time, they've been cleaning up the other side as well. And it breaks our heart to see them moving from here to there."

The old encampment was on airport land, and the City of San Jose is facing a September 30th deadline to make sure everyone is gone. At Columbus Park, the new encampment is on city land.

San Jose officials released this statement:

"The City of San José is still assessing and monitoring the Columbus Park situation, as our current priorities are finding resources for the individuals currently living in the FAA land area and clearing the open space as required."

San Jose officials said the City's Housing Department and partners have provided either temporary or permanent housing to 174 people who were in the airport property since September 21, 2021.

"I guess I'll follow everybody else," said Villanueva. "Everyone was thinking, they kicked us out of there. Getting all together and going back over there."

The City will start clearing Asbury Street at Columbus Park. Starting September 30th, no one will be allowed to park on the street overnight and will need to leave.